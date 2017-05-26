Spaghetti Bridge Building World Champ...

Spaghetti Bridge Building World Championship held in Budapest, Hungary

Students from Obuda University install their bridge during the Spaghetti Bridge Building World Championship in Budapest, Hungary on May 25, 2017. Their bridge broke under a weight of 421 kg, winning the Bridge category.

Chicago, IL

