Russian influence imperils a free Hungary
Right now, Hungary is contemplating a series of actions that would weaken civil society, marginalize the voices that would oppose the central government, and diminish the free exercise of civic engagement. President Trump needs to reach out to Prime Minister Viktor Orban and tell him that America's values and interests lead us to urge him to stop the closing of Central European University and withdraw the law that would stigmatize civic organizations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC