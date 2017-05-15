Ritter Stark GmbH Sponsors Sniper World Cup in Budapest, Hungary

This elite event pitches the best in police and military snipers as individuals and teams in a challenging course of fire simulating real-world conditions. Sixty-seven teams are registered to participate from around the world The Ritter & Stark SX-1 MTR long-range precision rifle, launched in 2016 has caught the interest of many international police and military agencies at many of the major global defense exhibitions.

