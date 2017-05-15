Ritter Stark GmbH Sponsors Sniper Wor...

Ritter Stark GmbH Sponsors Sniper World Cup in Budapest, Hungary

This elite event pitches the best in police and military snipers as individuals and teams in a challenging course of fire simulating real-world conditions. Sixty-seven teams are registered to participate from around the world The Ritter & Stark SX-1 MTR long-range precision rifle, launched in 2016 has caught the interest of many international police and military agencies at many of the major global defense exhibitions.

Chicago, IL

