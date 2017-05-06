Rally in Hungary to support reporter ...

Rally in Hungary to support reporter claiming govt assault

Saturday

BUDAPEST, Hungary - Several hundred people have rallied outside an office of Hungary's governing Fidesz party after a journalist said she was assaulted at a party meeting by a government official. Julia Halasz, a reporter with the 444.hu news site, says a person in charge of the government office for arranging celebrations and remembrances took away her cellphone and dragged her out of a school by the arm where she was covering a Fidesz public forum.

Chicago, IL

