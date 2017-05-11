New campaign for Shaddy recaptures O....

New campaign for Shaddy recaptures O. Henry short story magic

Read more: Bizcommunity

A new campaign for Japanese gift and lifestyle retailer, Shaddy, recaptures the heart-warming O. Henry short story, The Gift of the Magi . Dentsu teamed up with Budapest-based production company, Flatpack Films to recreate the 1900s in the Hungarian town of Esztergom.

Chicago, IL

