Memento Park #4

One more picture from Memento Park, this is the BA©la Kun Memorial, probably the most controversial piece there. Originally it was installed in a prominent park in Buda in 1986, but even than there were signs that the public opposed the idea of a memorial for BA©la Kun , who was a Communist revolutionary and the de facto leader of the short lived Hungarian Soviet Republic in 1919.

