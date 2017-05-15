Marilyn Manson To Release New ALbum [...

Marilyn Manson To Release New ALbum [News]

Friday May 12

Marilyn Manson has finished his new album and has announced European tour dates, starting July 20 in Budapest, Hungary. He has changed the title from "Say10" to "Heaven Upside Down" which will be the follow-up to 2015's The Pale Emperor.

