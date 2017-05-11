Kevin Barnes playing Union Pool befor...

Kevin Barnes playing Union Pool before Of Montreal Euro-tour, teasing something

Kevin Barnes of Of Montreal is playing a very small solo show at Union Pool in Brooklyn on May 31st and tickets are on sale now. No other dates are announced as of this moment, but Kevin is teasing something that is coming "tomorrow": Weanwhile we also know that the full band will be touring Europe in July.

Chicago, IL

