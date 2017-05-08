Hungary's president urges civility in...

Hungary's president urges civility in political discourse

BUDAPEST, Hungary - Hungary's president says rapidly deteriorating public discourse risks demolishing the country's achievements since the 1990 return to democracy. President Janos Ader, speaking Monday after his induction ceremony in Parliament, says politicians should not follow the example of tabloid publications and involve each other's families and sexual or religious identities in their disputes.

