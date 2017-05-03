Hungarya s government is increasingly autocratic. What is the European Parliament doing about it?

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Demonstrators in Hungary protest an amendment to the higher education law, seen by many as a first step to closing Budapest's Central European University, founded by Hungarian-born billionaire businessman George Soros, in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, April 4, 2017. On April 5, the Hungarian parliament passed a law that would close down the Hungarian American Central European University .

