Hungarya s government is increasingly autocratic. What is the European Parliament doing about it?
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Demonstrators in Hungary protest an amendment to the higher education law, seen by many as a first step to closing Budapest's Central European University, founded by Hungarian-born billionaire businessman George Soros, in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, April 4, 2017. On April 5, the Hungarian parliament passed a law that would close down the Hungarian American Central European University .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC