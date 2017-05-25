Hungary reveals new ideas to increase...

Hungary reveals new ideas to increase birth numbers by 2030

Yesterday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his speech during the Demographic Forum of the Budapest Family Summit conference in Budapest, Hungary, Thursday May 25, 2017. Hungary's prime minister says the government will reduce mortgages for families with three or more children and build or renovate many nurseries to help boost the country's birth rate.

Chicago, IL

