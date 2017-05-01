Hungary: Protesters reject government's closer Russia links
Thousands of protesters in Hungary are rejecting the government's growing ties to Russia on the 13th anniversary of Hungary's European Union membership. Participants marched through downtown Budapest on Sunday carrying Hungarian and European flags, shouting "Europe! Europe!" and reciting slogans against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government.
