Hungary: Protesters rally in defense of university, NGOs

Supporters of Hungary's political opposition display a banner during an anti-government protest, at Budapest University of Technology and Economics in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, May 21, 2017.i At least 5,000 protesters marched in downtown Budapest, calling on the government to repeal legal amendments which could force Central European University to leave the country. Supporters of Hungary's political opposition display a banner during an anti-government protest, at Budapest University of Technology and Economics in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, May 21, 2017.i At least 5,000 protesters marched in downtown Budapest, calling on the government to repeal legal amendments which could force Central European University to leave the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.