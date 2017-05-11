Hungarian prosecutors indict 11 men i...

Hungarian prosecutors indict 11 men in death of 71 migrants

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

In this Aug. 27, 2015 file photo police walk near a truck that stands on the shoulder of the highway A4 near Parndorf south of Vienna, Austria. Hungarian prosecutors say 11 men have been indicted in the case of the deaths of 71 migrants who suffocated to death in the back of a refrigerated truck in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,487 • Total comments across all topics: 280,788,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC