Hungarian prosecutors indict 11 men in death of 71 migrants
In this Aug. 27, 2015 file photo police walk near a truck that stands on the shoulder of the highway A4 near Parndorf south of Vienna, Austria. Hungarian prosecutors say 11 men have been indicted in the case of the deaths of 71 migrants who suffocated to death in the back of a refrigerated truck in 2015.
