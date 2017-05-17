Hungarian court orders arrest of neo-Nazi wanted by Germany

German extreme right political activist and fugitive Horst Mahler, wanted by the German authorities, waits for the beginning of his extradition trial at Budapest-Capital Regional Court in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Mahler a notorious German neo-Nazi was arrested Monday in Hungary, where he had been seeking asylum after fleeing to avoid serving a prison sentence for Holocaust denial and anti-Semitic incitement.

