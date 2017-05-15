Hungarian ambassador to Canada visits Esterhazy Kaposvar site_2
Ambassador BA lint A'dor arrives at the Kaposvar Historical Site along with Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantall and her husband and an entourage of local Hungarian-Canadians. The historical Our Lady of Assumption Church sits atop a hill just south of Esterhazy overlooking the land settled by the first Hungarian immigrants to Canada.
