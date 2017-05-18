Hubble spots moon around third larges...

Hubble spots moon around third largest dwarf planet

Read more: EurekAlert!

These two images, taken a year apart, reveal a moon orbiting the dwarf planet 2007 OR10. Each image, taken by the Hubble Space Telescope's Wide Field Camera 3, shows the... view The combined power of three space observatories, including NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, has helped astronomers uncover a moon orbiting the third largest dwarf planet, catalogued as 2007 OR10.

