Holocaust survivor speaks to Newton s...

Holocaust survivor speaks to Newton students

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Otto Salamon recalls the harrowing moments when, nearing the age of 7 and living in Budapest, Hungary, he was put on a train for transport to a Nazi internment camp. "The Budapest station platform filled with parents pleading with Hungarian gendarmes to let their children off the train," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,391 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC