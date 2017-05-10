Holocaust survivor in Coconut Grove c...

Holocaust survivor in Coconut Grove celebrates her 100th birthday

Monday May 8 Read more: The Miami Herald

By the time she arrived at Ellis Island with her husband and son on Nov. 19, 1947, Holocaust survivor Marysia Green had experienced in her 30 years enough to fill several lifetimes. On May 1, the proud Jewish woman who twice broke out of prison while evading the Nazis celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family in Coconut Grove.

