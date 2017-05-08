Gyori Audi Eto KC claims title of Wom...

Gyori Audi Eto KC claims title of Women's Ehf Champions League

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Members of Gyori Audi ETO KC of Hungary celebrate their victory during the awarding ceremony for 2016/17 Women's EHF Champions League Final at the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary on May 7, 2017. Gyori Audi ETO KC claimed the title by defeating Macedonia's HC Vardar with 31-30 in the final match.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,544 • Total comments across all topics: 280,857,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC