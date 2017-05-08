Gyori Audi Eto KC claims title of Women's Ehf Champions League

Members of Gyori Audi ETO KC of Hungary celebrate their victory during the awarding ceremony for 2016/17 Women's EHF Champions League Final at the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary on May 7, 2017. Gyori Audi ETO KC claimed the title by defeating Macedonia's HC Vardar with 31-30 in the final match.

