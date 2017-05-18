Government must dutifully account on natural resource revenues to citizens
An Economist with the Natural Resource Governance Institute and Fellow at the Central European University, David Mihalyi, has underscored the need for citizens to continue to ask questions regarding the utilization of revenues from the oil, gas and mining sectors to ensure that the nation derives maximum benefits from the extraction of natural resources. He said demanding transparency and accountability from the government is important adding that oversight institutions like Parliament and civil society groups must not relent in their efforts at getting government to take the best decisions in the interest of the citizenry.
