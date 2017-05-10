EVENT: Laszlo G?z/Gyorgy Kurtag Jr./Miklos Lukacs Trio @ Le Poisson Rouge, May 22

Balassi Institute-Hungarian Cultural Center in New York Presents MOMENT'S NOTICE An opto-acoustic experimental music performance by the GA Z / KURTA G Jr. / LUKA CS TRIO MONDAY, MAY 22, 2017 at 7 PM Le Poisson Rouge , New York Balassi Institute-Hungarian Cultural Center in New York and Le Poisson Rouge are pleased to present Moment's Notice, a rare encounter between three leading experimentalists from different corners of new music - jazz trombonist and stalwart of the Hungarian neo-avant-garde LA szlA3 GA'z, acclaimed electronic sound artist GyA rgy KurtA g Jr., and cimbalom extraordinaire MiklA3s LukA cs.

