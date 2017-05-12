Dress rehearsal of "The Wooden Prince...

Dress rehearsal of "The Wooden Prince100" held in Hungarian State Opera House

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Dancers from the Hungarian National Ballet perform during a dress rehearsal of The Wooden Prince100 in the Hungarian State Opera House in Budapest, Hungary on May 11, 2017. On the 100th anniversary of the premiere of The Wooden Prince composed by Hungarian composer Bela Bartok, The Wooden Prince100, a contempory dance version choreographed by Pal Frenak will premiere on May 12, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,954,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC