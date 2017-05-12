Dress rehearsal of "The Wooden Prince100" held in Hungarian State Opera House

Dancers from the Hungarian National Ballet perform during a dress rehearsal of The Wooden Prince100 in the Hungarian State Opera House in Budapest, Hungary on May 11, 2017. On the 100th anniversary of the premiere of The Wooden Prince composed by Hungarian composer Bela Bartok, The Wooden Prince100, a contempory dance version choreographed by Pal Frenak will premiere on May 12, 2017.

