Dresden Nexus Conference 2017
What do the Wei eritz Green Belt in Dresden, the recycling of organic waste in Tanzania, the strategies for the removal of sand and rock in Vietnam, or a well thought-out circulation system for the use of purified sewage and sewage sludge in the Caribbean have in common? UNU-FLORES, the TU Dresden, and IOER -- the three organisers of the Dresden Nexus Conference -- are researching all of these topics. In addition, all these projects aim to manage different environmental resources such as water, soil, waste, or energy in a sustainable manner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC