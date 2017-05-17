Dresden Nexus Conference 2017

Monday May 15

What do the Wei eritz Green Belt in Dresden, the recycling of organic waste in Tanzania, the strategies for the removal of sand and rock in Vietnam, or a well thought-out circulation system for the use of purified sewage and sewage sludge in the Caribbean have in common? UNU-FLORES, the TU Dresden, and IOER -- the three organisers of the Dresden Nexus Conference -- are researching all of these topics. In addition, all these projects aim to manage different environmental resources such as water, soil, waste, or energy in a sustainable manner.

Chicago, IL

