Canadian Actress Andrea Bucko Makes Waves in Hollywood

Friday May 26

In her latest screen appearance, Canadian actress Andrea Bucko leads a cast of lauded, next-generation film stars who join veteran Sam Neillin a harrowing portrayal of a true Cold War escape. Directed by Hungarian actor/director Endre Hules, the forthcoming film Freedom Fight takes place in 1956, and vividly follows the first-person account of journalist Frank Iszak and his struggle to divert a domestic Hungarian flight across the Iron Curtain to safely find refuge in West Germany.

Chicago, IL

