Bristol Broadband Co-operative: From Budapest to Bristol, moving home into a new life, Segment 1

This week we hear from Shell Coe whose film production company Keo Films has just won a 2016 BAFTA documentary award for 'Exodus: Our Journey to Europe', filming with Mediterranean refugees and asylum seekers. She's making a film over the coming months about 'In Work Poverty' and appealing for anyone in the Bristol area who's struggling to survive on no, or low pay, to get in touch, she's on 07465 733735 or email [email protected] http://www.keofilms.com/projects/our-journey-to-europe/ Arabella Wynne-Hughes has just arrived to live in Bristol from Budapest, Hungary where she's spent most of her life even though she has a British father.

Start the conversation, or Read more at A-Infos Radio Project.