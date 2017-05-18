Attune Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Recent...

Attune Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel oral small molecule therapeutics for treatment of rare diseases, announced today positive results from preclinical safety studies evaluating ATN-249, a novel orally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the treatment of Hereditary Angioedema . The data was presented in an oral presentation at the 10th C1-INH Deficiency Workshop and can be found on the company's website here .

