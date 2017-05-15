Artsakh Ombudsman touches upon Ramil ...

Artsakh Ombudsman touches upon Ramil Safarov's extradition issue

Thursday May 11 Read more: Al+ Armenia

The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh is in a visit to Budapest, Hungary, to attend an International Conference on "Victims of armed conflicts at the juncture of international humanitarian law and human rights law". The Conference has been organized by the foreign affairs agencies of Hungary and Switzerland and is held on 11 May. On 10 May Ruben Melikyan had meetings with the leadership and members of Armenian self-government in Hungary, with the Spokesman of the Armenian minority in the Hungarian Parliament Dr. TamA s TurgyA n, as well as had an interview for the Armenian minority program, broadcasted by the Hungarian Public Radio.

