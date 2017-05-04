Artist and leader Bela Petheo dies at age 83 Native of Hungary worked at CSB/SJU and left mark on Central Minnesota Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/05/04/artist-and-leader-bela-petheo-dies-age-83/101287876/ Bela Petheo taught art history and painting at St. John's University, helping lead the art program there and at the College of St. Benedict. He was known for his personality and teaching.

