A Minute With: violin virtuoso Gidon Kremer talks music, film and politics

Latvian violinist Gidon Kremer is celebrating his 70th birthday with a new project bringing together his Kremerata Baltica chamber orchestra, the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra and Andras Keller, fellow violinist and chief conductor of Concerto Budapest. Latvian violinist Gidon Kremer and his Kremerata Baltica chamber orchestra attend a rehearsal before their concert in Budapest, Hungary May 18, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.