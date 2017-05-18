500 jobs to go as Teva exits troubled...

500 jobs to go as Teva exits troubled Hungary plant

Teva's Godollo plant, located on the outskirts of Budapest, Hungary, makes over 200 sterile injectable products, but the Israeli-headquartered company will close its doors by the end of next year. "Teva proposes to eliminate approximately 500 positions in the coming months," associate director, corporate communications Jayson Otke told in-PharmaTechnologist, but production at the Godollo facility is planned to continue at a reduced capacity until June 2018.

Chicago, IL

