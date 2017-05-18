180th Fighter Wing deploys on multi-n...

180th Fighter Wing deploys on multi-nation training exercise

Some members of180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard left for a deployment training mission late Friday night into early Saturday morning. According to a spokesperson for the 180th, eight F16s flew out carrying about 150 airmen.

Chicago, IL

