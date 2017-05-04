11 human smugglers indicted in Hungar...

11 human smugglers indicted in Hungary over death of 71 migrants in 2015

Eleven human smugglers were indicted in Hungary for homicide and human smuggling in the tragic case of 71 migrants who suffocated in a closed truck on the motorway linking Budapest and Vienna in 2015, Hungarian News Agency MTI reported Thursday. The Prosecutor's Office of Bacs-Kiskun county has indicted 11 people, including Afghans, Bulgarians and Lebanese citizens, who left a cooling lorry filled with 71 people on the side of the motorway in Parndorf, Austria in Then the migrants had already died in Hungary when the vehicle was abandoned on the side of the motorway, according to Nanasi.

