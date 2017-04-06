Will Central European University Beco...

Will Central European University Become the Latest Casualty in Hungary's War of Ideas?

Ignoring protest from around the world, the Hungarian government has fast-tracked legislation to tighten rules governing foreign universities operating in the country. The law could force the closure of the Central European University .

