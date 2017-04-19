Why Hungary's mortgage market is taki...

Why Hungary's mortgage market is taking off

5 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The Hungarian mortgage market takes off after years in doldrums with some developers expecting ''the big leap in 2018 and 2019''. As Laura Frykberg reports, it's mainly down to the country's low interest rates.

Chicago, IL

