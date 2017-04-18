Trump Russia Scandal Bombshell: Consp...

Trump Russia Scandal Bombshell: Conspiracy 'Smoking Gun'...

The "smoking gun" in the alleged conspiracy between the Donald Trump campaign and Russia to rig the 2016 United States presidential election in Trump's favor will be found not in Russia or in the United States - but in a small European country with a population smaller than the state of Ohio, according to a new report published last week. That country is Hungary, and the report which links the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn to a shadowy but important top Trump adviser - and to the release of hacked Democratic emails to WikiLeaks - appeared on the Montreal-based pro-democracy site, Hungarian Free Press.

