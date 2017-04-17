Today in Pictures, April 17, 2017

Today in Pictures, April 17, 2017

Sunday

A collapsed garbage dump damages homes in Colombo, Sri Lanka, demonstration in Budapest, Hungary, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures. A Sri Lankan resident walks through damaged homes at the site of a collapsed garbage dump in Colombo on April 16, 2017.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 23,577 • Total comments across all topics: 280,393,918

