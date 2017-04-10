Thousands rally in Hungary in latest protest

Thousands of Hungarians rallied in Budapest on Saturday against what they said were attempts by the rightwing government to silence critical voices, in the latest mass protest triggered by a new university law. Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which has been in power since 2010, has faced big protests in the past two weeks after it passed legislation that targets a top international university founded in Budapest by billionaire financier and philanthropist George Soros.

