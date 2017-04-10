Thousands protest Hungary's crackdown...

Thousands protest Hungary's crackdown on university funded by U.S. billionaire George Soros

Saturday's protest in Budapest was the latest of many against what demonstrators say is an attempt by the government to silence critical voices. Thousands of Hungarians rallied in Budapest on Saturday against what they said were attempts by the right wing government to silence critical voices, in the latest mass protest triggered by a new university law.

Chicago, IL

