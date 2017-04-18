Tens of Thousands Protest in Favor of CEU and against Government...

Tens of Thousands Protest in Favor of...

As many as 80,000 people gathered in the heart of Budapest yesterday to protest recent amendments to the higher education act that, in their view, target the Central European University . While the ruling Fidesz-KDNP coalition claims that the new amendment is meant to address "irregularities" among foreign universities operating in Budapest, the legislation is widely perceived as targeting on institution in particular: The Central European University , which was founded by Soros a quarter-century ago, and routinely ranks as the best university in Hungary.

