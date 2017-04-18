Tape-Delayed Bellator 177 Card Averag...

Tape-Delayed Bellator 177 Card Averages 577,000 Viewers on Spike

Read more: Sherdog

The tape-delayed Bellator 177 card drew an average audience of 577,000 to Spike on Friday, according to Sports TV Ratings . Bellator 177 took place at Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, and saw bantamweight champion Eduardo Dantas defeat Leandro Higo via split decision in a non-title bout in the evening's main event.

Chicago, IL

