Silent protesters block Hungarian parliamentary committee

15 hrs ago

Activists broke up a meeting of the Hungarian parliament's justice committee on Tuesday, in a protest against plans to increase scrutiny over civil organisations. Activists carrying banners and Hungarian and European Union flags protest at a meeting of the Hungarian parliament's justice committee against a bill tightening rules on civil organisations in Budapest, Hungary April 25, 2017.

