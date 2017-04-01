Orco Property Group : OPG - Release o...

Orco Property Group : OPG - Release of 2016 Financial

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

On 8 June 2016 CPI Property Group's fully owned subsidiary Nukasso Holdings Limited directly and indirectly acquired approximately 97.31% of shares in the Company. As a consequence, Nukasso Holdings Limited from the CPI Property Group has an obligation to launch a mandatory takeover bid to purchase any and all of the ordinary shares of the Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i... Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott... Nov '16 Hungarian 101 9
News Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 10
News Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16) Oct '16 Hungarian 101 147
News Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07) Sep '16 mayhem 5,735
News Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16) Sep '16 Hungarian 101 207
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,201 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC