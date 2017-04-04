New Research Has Scientists Less Opti...

New Research Has Scientists Less Optimistic About Colonizing These Planets

Read more: The Daily Caller

Solar flares strike the nearby solar system TRAPPIST-1's three planets more than previously believed, a new study found, dampening scientists' hope that the planets might be habitable. The study looked at data from TRAPPIST-1 for 80 days and saw 42 powerful solar flares.

