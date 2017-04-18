N.H. Holocaust survivor tells story, discusses how it resonates today
Kati Preston holds up a photo of her father the way her mother held the photo when the two of them met trains returning from Auschwitz at the end of WWII, hoping Preston's father would be among the survivors. Preston told the story of her Holocaust survival and the death of her father from her home in Center Barnstead on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.
