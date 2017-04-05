Merkel's Government Warns Hungary in ...

Merkel's Government Warns Hungary in Clash Over Soros University

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government warned Hungary against obstructing democracy with a law that threatens to shutter a university founded by George Soros, renewing tension between the two European Union allies. extraordinary legislation "raises the impression" that the operation of foreign universities in Hungary will be made difficult, "or in individual cases impossible," Merkel's deputy spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, said Wednesday.

