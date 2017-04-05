Merkel's Government Warns Hungary in Clash Over Soros University
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government warned Hungary against obstructing democracy with a law that threatens to shutter a university founded by George Soros, renewing tension between the two European Union allies. extraordinary legislation "raises the impression" that the operation of foreign universities in Hungary will be made difficult, "or in individual cases impossible," Merkel's deputy spokeswoman, Ulrike Demmer, said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC