Marcelrtibaleka1 670x305
President Ader then invited Tibaleka for a private conversation during which they exchanged views on strengthening the Uganda-Hungarian relations and stressed the importance of developing the mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation as well as expanding official contacts between the two States Ambassador Marcel R.Tibaleka presenting his letters of credence to His Excellency Mr. Janos Ader, President of the Republic of Hungary on March 27, 2017. Ambassador Marcel R.Tibaleka, on March 27, 2017, presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Mr. Jnos der, President of the Republic of Hungary, during an official ceremony at Sndor Palace in Budapest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC