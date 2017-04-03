Marcelrtibaleka1 670x305

President Ader then invited Tibaleka for a private conversation during which they exchanged views on strengthening the Uganda-Hungarian relations and stressed the importance of developing the mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation as well as expanding official contacts between the two States Ambassador Marcel R.Tibaleka presenting his letters of credence to His Excellency Mr. Janos Ader, President of the Republic of Hungary on March 27, 2017. Ambassador Marcel R.Tibaleka, on March 27, 2017, presented his Letters of Credence to His Excellency Mr. Jnos der, President of the Republic of Hungary, during an official ceremony at Sndor Palace in Budapest.

