Lawmaker in Hungary's ruling party indicted for corruption

BUDAPEST, Hungary - Prosecutors in Hungary say they have indicted a lawmaker from the ruling Fidesz party and six others for attempting to embezzle public funds. Chief Prosecutor Imre Keresztes said Tuesday that charges against Roland Mengyi and his accomplices stem from their participation in a failed scheme which created fake social cooperatives and applied for nearly 500 million forints in European Union funds distributed by Hungary.

