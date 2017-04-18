Keep Quiet: The Jewish anti-Semite

The Times of Israel

A leader of Hungary's extreme right-wing Jobbik Party, and the founder of the fascist-style Hungarian Guard militia, he was one of the rising stars of the political scene in Hungary. And then it all came crashing down after he was "outed" as a Jew, a sickening revelation he compared to a dagger thrust into his heart.

