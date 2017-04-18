It's time for international investors to speak up about Hungary's assault on democracy
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Demonstrators protest against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's move to shut down the Central European University, founded by Hungarian-born U.S. billionaire and businessman George Soros, on April 4. Thorsten Benner is director of the Global Public Policy Institute in Berlin. Wolfgang Reinicke is president of GPPI and a professor at the School of Public Policy at Central European University, where he served as founding dean from 2011 to 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Hungarian village declared a wara on Muslim i...
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|Dutch far right's Geert Wilders: I will boycott...
|Nov '16
|Hungarian 101
|9
|Anti-Islam lawmaker Wilders asks for dismissal ... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|10
|Deported Roma have little chance of return desp... (Feb '16)
|Oct '16
|Hungarian 101
|147
|Ethnic Politics in the Heart of Transylvania (Jun '07)
|Sep '16
|mayhem
|5,735
|Study: Children Of Same-Sex Parents More Likely... (Aug '16)
|Sep '16
|Hungarian 101
|207
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC